Rahul Gandhi responded to the BJP’s allegations of ‘selective outrage’ by Congress…Read more

Rahul Gandhi has responded to the BJP’s allegations of ‘selective outrage’ by the Congress in matters of crimes against women and children. The political exchange was triggered by the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Punjab.nIn a tweet, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “Unlike, in UP, the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan are NOT denying that the girl was raped, threatening her family and blocking the course of justice.”

Unlike in UP, the governments of Punjab and Rajasthan are NOT denying that the girl was raped, threatening her family and blocking the course of justice. If they do, I will go there to fight for justice. #Hathras — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 24, 2020

The Congress recently faced fresh controversy after former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath made derogatory remarks about a woman BJP leader during an election rally. Responding to questions about Kamal Nath’s statement, Rahul Gandhi had said, “Kamal Nath Ji is from my party but personally, I don’t like the type of language that he used. I don’t appreciate it regardless of who he is. It is unfortunate.” “I think that our treatment of women, at all levels, needs to be improved whether it is about law and order, general respect or how much space they are accorded in business, in government and other places. Our women are our pride and they should be protected,” he had added.

Extremely sad and shocking incident of rape & murder of 6 year old in Hoshiarpur. Though Police have arrested the accused, have directed DGP to ensure proper investigation & that challan is presented speedily. Call for fast trial & exemplary punishment to the guilty by the Court. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 23, 2020

Rahul Gandhi’s response to the BJP comes hours after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh issued a statement over the Hoshiarpur rape-murder case. The CM had said that remarks made by Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Nirmala Sitharaman attacking his government in the state were without any basis.