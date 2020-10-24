Saudia announces resuming passenger flight services

Saudia, the national airliner of Saudi Arabia has made an important announcement. The air carrier has announced it will resume services to 33 destinations across the globe.

Saudia announced that it will resume services to Asian cities like Islamabad, Lahore, Delhi, Mumbai, Dhaka, Guangzhou, Jakarta, Karachi, Kochi, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Multan, and Peshawar.

The airline will also operate to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Kuwait, Beirut, Dubai and Oman, Addis Ababa, Cairo, Alexandria, Khartoum, Tunis and Nairobi, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Istanbul and Washington.

The international flight services were suspended in Saudi Arabia on March. Saudi Arabia partially resumed international flights in mid-September for certain categories of citizens and expatriates.