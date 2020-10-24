Scientists reveals the secret behind the strength of the ‘uncrushable’ beetle…

This beetle can withstand bird pecks, animal stomps and even being rolled over by a Toyota Camry. Now scientists have found a mechanism in their exoskeletons that helps the little creature tolerate forces up to 39,000 times its own body weight.

The species aptly named diabolical ironclad beetle, has an unusual armor that is layered and pieced together like a jigsaw. The beetle, which no longer has its ancestors’ ability to fly away from predators, has developed crush-resistant exoskeletal forewings, called elytra as a form of protection.

The beetle, which is roughly two centimetres (just under an inch) long, is an oak-dwelling fungivore primarily found on the western coast of North America. “Beyond feigning death, this beetle has a remarkable ability to withstand crushing and piercing strikes from predators, and even the occasional automobile,” the study said.

“When you pull them apart, it doesn’t break catastrophically. It just deforms a little bit. That’s crucial for the beetle”, the researcher said. It could also be useful for engineers who design aircrafts and other vehicles and buildings with a variety of materials such as steel, plastic and plaster. Currently, engineers rely on pins, bolts, welding and adhesives to hold everything together. But those techniques can be prone to degrading.