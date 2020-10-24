Sip, Slurp and Swirl ; What Cocktail to Order Based on Your Sign !!!

Zodiac signs tell us about our personality features than we could ever by mere observation and what better way to find out about our likes and dislikes than by studying the cosmos. Each zodiac sign has its own unique taste and we can use it to study the various ranges of human interest.

Need ideas on what to drink next? Look to your Sun sign, which describes your personality traits. And yes, that translates to what kind of cocktail you like for example, fiery Aries loves tequila, while sweet Cancer is all about rosé.

Aries: Vodka & spicy margarita

Like Aries, “vodka is the leader in bar sales, hands down,” Barriere says. “A vodka cocktail goes faster than anything, like an Aries.”

“Aries is a more impulsive sign, with a lot of energy,” says Bell. If they’re not ordering shots they should get a spicy margarita.”

Taurus: Champagne & French 75

Luxurious Taurus is “totally champagne”. “Taurus is slow and steady, and that’s how you have to pour champagne to get the bubbles. It’s classy, yet stubborn.”

“Tauruses like things that are simple, but expensive,” says Bell. “A French 75 is a twist on the classic glass of bubbly.”

Gemini: Beer & Summer Spritz

Geminis’ fun, playful nature is perfectly suited to beer. “Geminis have two sides, and there are so many kinds of beer craft beer, porter, stout, IPAs”. That variety “fits the attitude and changeable moods of Geminis.”

“Geminis are always changing their opinions and their minds, and following trends,” says Bell. “They should try an of-the-moment cocktail like a spritz—something light and fizzy.”

Cancer: Rosé & Sangria

Cancers’ emotional nature is suited to a glass of rosé. “Wine is soothing—it’s a downer, not an upper,” Barriere says. “it’s just comfortable and beautiful.”

“Cancers are very home-oriented, and a nice pitcher of sangria is what you want when you stay home and have a drink with friends,” says Bell.

Leo: Whiskey & Espresso Martini

“Whiskeys are bold”. “They’ve always gotta be seen. It has space, but it’s one of the boldest things in the bar with the boldest flavors. And Leos love the spotlight!”

“Leo’s a loud and flashy sign, so they’re going to go for a more extravagant cocktail like an espresso martini,” says Bell. “Just something a little extra and over the top.”

Virgo: Cognac & Vodka Soda

Like cognac, Virgos are not for everyone—and that’s a good thing. “They’re so freaking perfect”. “Cognac is perfection. It’s respected, delightful, and not always approachable.”

“Because they’re simple, straightforward, and no-nonsense, Virgos should grab a vodka soda”.

Libra: Gin and Tonic & Mimosa

“Libras are balance, balance, balance,” Barriere says. “Libra could be a gin and tonic. They’re strong, balanced, spicy, very well-spoken, they have an attitude, and they’re stylish. A gin and tonic is a quality cocktail with strong vibes.”

“Libra is the sign of balance and partnerships, so a mimosa is great because it’s half and a half two parts, very simple. Libra is also a very fashion- and art-oriented sign, and TBH a mimosa looks cute.”

Scorpio: Margarita & Manhattan

“Scorpios are emotional but they don’t show it. “I would have to give Scorpio a margarita: they’re there, but you don’t feel it. There are some walls, some layers, but it gets you there!”

“Scorpios are a more dark and mysterious sign—they’re more private. “A Manhattan really sets that tone.”

Sagittarius: Tiki cocktail & Negroni

“Sagittarians are like a tiki cocktail—there’s a build to it, there’s history to it, and it can be pretty damn mean to you!” Barriere says.

Bell explains, “They’re known for being really interested in other cultures, so they should go for a cocktail that has roots in another country, like the classic Italian Negroni.”

Capricorn: Mezcal & Dry Martini



“Like Capricorn, mezcal is ambitious,” Barriere says. “If you’re a drinker, you’re a drinker, but when you drink mezcal, you’re like, bitch, I’m drinking mezcal. There’s a firm attitude, total ownership of drinking a mezcal cocktail, and Capricorns are so firm.”

“Like Virgos, Capricorns are more straightforward. “Also, they work really hard, so they may need something a little stronger to take the edge off.”

Aquarius: Absinthe & Paloma

“Absinthe is unique in flavor, not bitter, not sweet, and it’s associated with science,” like Aquarius.

“The Aquarius person tends to overthink a lot, so they need something that’s easy-breezy, like a Paloma or tequila soda”.

Pisces: Red wine & Foaming Fairy



Like fellow water sign Cancer, Pisces is a wine—red, in this case. “There’s a lot of love in red wine, and it’s so creative. “It’s a big hug in a glass.”



“Pisces tend to be dreamy and a little otherworldly. They would want something that looks almost magical, like this cocktail made with absinthe.”