TMC MP Nusrat Jahan dances, plays ‘dhaak’ at Durga Puja: Video

A video of Nusrat Jahan, the Lok Sabha member from West Bengal has gone viral on social media. In the video the Trinamool Congress MP can be seen dancing at Durga Puja.

In the video Nusrat Jahan can be seen enjoying the festivities during Durga Puja and also dancing to the sound of the ‘dhaak’ and also playing the traditional Bengali instrument.

Nusrat Jahan was accompanied by her husband Nikhil Jain. They were also seen offering prayers to Goddess Durga and performing an aarti.

Nusrat Jahan had received death threats in September on social media when she dressed up as the goddess Durga. She was threatened last year for marrying a Hindu and applying ‘sindoor’ and participating in a rath yatra soon.