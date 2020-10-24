“Trump’s dangerous rhetoric fueled hate crimes against Indians”; Joe Biden

NEW DELHI: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reached out to the Indian-American community and promised to work with India to combat terror and counter China if elected to the White House. “The US and India will stand together against terrorism in all its forms and work together to promote a region of peace and stability where neither China nor any other country threatens its neighbors,” Biden said in an Op-ed.

He said that he has always felt well-connected to the Indian American community because of the shared value system between the two countries. “We found hope and a sense of belonging in each other. That’s the America that we love and, four years later, that is what our campaign is about,” Biden said about the Indian diaspora living in the US. In his article, Biden vowed to open markets and grow the middle class in both the United States and India. He also assured that he will work with India to confront international challenges such as climate change, global health, transnational terrorism and nuclear proliferation.

In the article, Biden wrote that Trump’s “dangerous rhetoric” against immigrants has empowered white supremacists and even “fueled hate crimes against Indian Americans”. “…it’s likely you and your family have been caught in the middle of President Trump’s crackdown of legal immigration and pathways to permanent residency and citizenship and his decisions on the H-1B visa program,” he wrote. Biden said, if elected, he will make public college and university tuition-free for families making less than $125,000 a year, and help more Indian American families generate wealth and equity through a first-time home buyer’s credit worth up to $15,000. “And as we value the Indian-American diaspora, we’ll continue to value the US-India relationship. For Donald Trump, it’s photo-ops. For me, it’s getting things done,” he added. Biden recalled and praised his close association with the Indian community at various points of his professional life.