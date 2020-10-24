UAE police issues advisory

The UAE police has issued an advisory for all residents. The Dubai police has issued the advisory for residents.

The Dubai police has asked all residents to follow the anti-Covid measures while going to beaches. The police has shared the guidelines to be followed while visiting beaches in its official Twitter handle.

The first and foremost rule is to always wear a face mask when visiting the beaches. The next guideline is about social distancing. Dubai police has also instructed that not more than five people should gather at one place, except members of the same family.

Dubai police warned that violators will face fines. Not maintaining social distance or not wearing masks are punishable by a fine of up to Dh3,000, warned Dubai police.