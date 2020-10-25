BJP activist shot by TMC activist

An activist of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was shot at by a Trinamool Congress (TMC) activist in West Bengal’s Howrah district.

The incident took place in Chandanapara in Bagnan Police Station area. A BJP activist Kinkar Majhi aged 52 was shot. He was returning home on Saturday night .And at that time, TMC worker Paritosh Majhi and some others stopped him and shot the BJP activist from a close range.

The accused fled the spot when locals heard the gunshot. Kinkar Majhi admitted to Uluberia super-specialty hospital, from where he was shifted to a government hospital in Kolkata.

BJP has claimed the accused had issued death threats to the saffron party worker and the issue had political background. Meanwhile TMC dismissed the allegations and said the incident was a fallout of an old rivalry and does not have any political link.

Further investigation is underway and no one has been arrested so far.