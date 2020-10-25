” China has taken our land and Indian government and the RSS have allowed it”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has came forward criticizing the union government led by BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The Congress leader slammed union government and RSS over the India-China border standoff. Rahul Gandhi accused that China has taken Indian land and union government and RSS allowed it.

“Deep inside, Mr Bhagwat knows the truth. He is just scared to face it. The truth is China has taken our land and government of Indian and the RSS have allowed it,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted, tagging along with a news clipping on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief’s Vijaya Dashami speech.

Earlier in his Vijaya Dashami speech, the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had called China an “expansionist” country. Mohan Bhagwat also stressed that India needed to be militarily better prepared against China by making an alliance with Nepal, Sri Lanka and others.