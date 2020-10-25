Covid-19 Updates: 15 coronavirus deaths in Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. As per the data released by the ministry, 323 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the country on Sunday. Also 15 deaths due to the infection and 335 recoveries were also reported in the country on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 62 were recorded in Madinah, 41 in Riyadh, 29 in Yanbu, 24 in Makkah, 9 in Jeddah and 6 in Dammam.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 344,875 . The total recoveries rised to 331,330. The death toll has reached at 5296.