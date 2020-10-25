Covid-19 Updates: 708 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

The Ministry of Health in Kuwait has updated the data of Covid-19 situation in the country. 708 new coronavirus cases were reported in Kuwait on Sunday. Thus the overall infection tally has climbed to 121,635.

616 new recoveries were also reported in Kuwait on Sunday. Thus the total number of recovered cases climbed to 112, 771. 2 more deaths were also reported in Kuwait on Sunday pushing the death toll to 746.

There are 8,118 active cases in Kuwait. In these active cases, 121 are receiving intensive care in ICUs.

5,496 new PCR tests to detect Covid-19 infection has been conducted in Kuwait in the last 24 hours. Thus total number of tests done in Kuwait has reached at 876,250.