Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude strikes

A moderate earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on Richter Scale has felt. Institute of Seismological Research has informed this. The earthquake hit Anjar town in Kutch district in Gujarat.

The termers of 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 8.18 am. The epicentre of the earthquake was 12 km west-south-west of Anjar town. The quake was recorded at a depth of 19.5 km. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

Kutch district is located in a very high risk seismic zone. It witnessed a devastating earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in January 2001.