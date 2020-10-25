Having a disability in his right hand doesn’t stop him from achieving his dreams… Evolution of the award winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu…

Malayalam cinema has a lot of talented actors who have proved that comedians have a lot to do in cinema besides showing funny faces. That tradition, which started in Adoor Bhasi and Bahadur, has grown through Sankaradi, Kuthiravattam Pappu, Mala Aravindan, Jagathy Sreekumar, Innocent and Indrans to Salimkumar and Suraj Venjarammoodu.

It is not possible to establish or compare who is better Salim Kumar and Suraj. Instead, the two comedians share the joy and pride of winning the National Award for Best Actor in India. The joy doubles when Suraj seeks the State Award for Best Actor.

The transformation of Suraj, who has been appearing in theaters, television and mimicry stages for two decades and made us laugh, have marked a history in Malayalam cinema. Suraj, who has acted in over 300 films, has won one National Award and four State Awards. This is the first time he has won the state award for best actor.

One fact definitely needs to be considered when measuring Suraj’s greatness as an actor. Suraj lives and acts with a right hand disability due to an accident at a young age. It is difficult for any actor to act without showing such a disability in the film. Suraj’s excellence is that he can do it in a way that the viewers do not feel at all.

“I fell off my bicycle and broke my arm on the day of the 10th class result. Three surgeries were needed that day. With that, the hand reached a stage where it could not be folded. It is also difficult to eat by hand and so on. My hand has such a problem that I has to act in a way that the audience does not immediately understand. I have a problem with his hand, not for the characters I play? And often when I’m going to eat while mimicry, people will laugh when I’m having rice like this – people will say ‘oh, comedy, comedy’. At first I was really sad. But I would laugh without showing it. I have heard many people say, When people see me eating like this even as an adult they say ‘He is a talented boy, but what is the use, Didn’t you see, his head is not straight, he is drunk ‘- I still can’t correct or respond. It became a habit, ”says Suraj.

In the early days, the skit in which Suraj became a drug addict was a big hit. Seeing that, people confirmed that he was a drunkard. When acting in a movie, it was very difficult to see that the problem of the hand was not manifested. And even the actors did not know that Suraj had such a problem. It is often difficult to act. In every scene where someone is trampled, there is good pain when the hand hits somewhere. Because the hands are full of steel wires. Suraj would cry from the side as he could not express it at first. The fear at the time was that opportunities would be lost if others found out about it.

In 2015, he starred in ‘Perariyathavan’. After that, Suraj’s growth beyond being a comedian accelerated. In 2016, the character of Pavithran, who appeared in only two scenes in ‘Action hero Biju’, directed by Abrid Shine, was a start. Pavithran arrives at the police station to free his daughter from his estranged wife. People start asking Pavithran if Suraj can do anything like this.