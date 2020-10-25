Hollywood actor Arnold recovering after second heart surgery…

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering from a second heart operation. Arnold himself released information about his health. In a shared a post thanking the staff at the Cleveland Clinic who was involved in his treatment, the actor informed fans about his health.

In ’97, Arnold had to have a pulmonary valve implanted due to a heart condition. It was replaced in 2018. Arnold rose to fame in 1984 with ‘The Terminator’. Arnold is the central character in the film. The Terminator franchise, which spans 35 years through six films, is the passion of moviegoers around the world. The sixth film in the Terminator franchise, ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’, was released last year.

Arnold had enlisted the help of health workers to fight the corona virus. The actor has donated Rs 10 crore to buy medical equipment for health work in the US. In addition, a fund called Frontline Responders was set up to solicit donations from more people.