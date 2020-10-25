IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians By 8 Wickets

In Cricket, the Rajasthan Royals had defeated Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in Indian premiere League cricket at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. By this victory the Rajasthan Royals had keep their hopes about play-off live.

Mumbai Indian had won the toss and opted to bat first. For Mumbai all-rounder Hardik Pandya was the highest run-scorer. Pandya scored 60 runs off 21 deliveries, with two boundaries and seven sixes to his credit. Suryakumar Yadav was the second highest scorer , accumulating 40 runs off 26 balls.

Chasing the score for Rajasthan Royals Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson had given a strong foundation on which the team has scored 196 runs. Ben Stokes scored 103 runs and Sanju Samson scored 54 runs. Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal picked two wickets apiece for Rajasthan Royals.

Score Card:

Rajasthan Royals: 196/2 (18.2 )

Mumbai Indians : 195/5 (20)