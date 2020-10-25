Kapil Dev discharged from hospital after angioplasty

Former Indian cricket team captain and legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev had discharged from hospital. The veteran cricketer was discharged on Sunday after undergoing angioplasty following a heart attack.

Kapil Dev was admitted to a Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi on Thursday after having a heart attack. Angioplasty has done after his admission in the hospital. Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.

“Mr. Kapil Dev got discharged today afternoon. He’s doing fine and can resume his regular daily activity soon. He’ll be under regular follow-up consultation with Dr Atul Mathur,” the hospital said in a statement.

One of India’s greatest cricketers, Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs. He remains the only player in cricket’s history to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests. He also served as India’s national coach between 1999 and 2000. Kapil was inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame in 2010.