London West End reopens with ‘The Great Gatsby’…

The guests queued for the relaunch of The Great Gatsby in London’s West End. Strict COVID-19 measures were followed rightly where the performance took place. The audience checked into the venue via an app, had their temperatures measured, cleaned their hands and sat at tables at an appropriate distance for the performance.

Despite the measures, the joy of the visitors to watch the world of millionaire Jay Gatsby by the American author F. Scott Fitzgerald. “I just cried my eyes at the finale,” said viewer Jess Pether. “Seeing people performing after such a long time filled my soul. It filled my heart. It was great.”

The producers of “The Great Gatsby”; hope to provide a blueprint for other struggling productions to open their doors. The venue capacity has been more than halved to around 100 and the show’s content has been changed to avoid activities that are considered high risk. “This is the most ridiculous and difficult adventure of my life,” said a viewer. “But when you sit and listen to these spectators cheering on our performance … honestly, it’s one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen.”