Low intensity blast took place inside medical shop

A low intensity blast occurred inside a medical shop. The blast took place at a medicine shop in at Kamarhati in Kolkata. There was no report of any casualty in the blast .

As per police, a bag kept inside the shop went off around 1 pm. The police after preliminary investigation found out that there were some illegal firecrackers inside the bag. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians By 8 Wickets

Police after checking the CCTV footage informed that a young man entered the shop with a bag and left it there.