DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

Low intensity blast took place inside medical shop

Oct 25, 2020, 11:36 pm IST

A low intensity blast occurred inside a medical shop. The blast took place at a medicine shop in at Kamarhati in Kolkata. There was no report of any casualty in the blast .

As per police, a  bag kept inside the shop went off around 1 pm. The police after  preliminary investigation found out that  there were some illegal firecrackers inside the bag. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians By 8 Wickets 

Police after checking the  CCTV footage informed that a  young man entered the shop with a bag and left it there.

 

Tags
Oct 25, 2020, 11:36 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button