“Our army will not let anyone take even an inch of our land”: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs ‘Shastra Puja’

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has made it clear that India will not anyone to take our land. The union minister said this at Sukna War Memorial in Darjeeling, West Bengal. The union minister had also performed ‘Shastra Puja’ there. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane was also present at the occasion.

“India wants that the Indo-China border tension should end and peace should be preserved. It is our goal, but sometimes, nefarious activities take place. But, I am fully confident that our army will not let anyone take even an inch of our land,” Rajnath Singh said.

“Whatever happened at Indo-China border at Ladakh recently and the way our Jawans responded bravely, historians will write about the valour and courage of our jawans in golden words,” he added.