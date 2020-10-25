Covid-19 Updates: Recoveries crosses 128,000 in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in Qatar on Sunday. The overall recoveries has crossed 128,000 in Qatar.

205 new coronavirus cases were also reported in the country on Sunday. Thus the total confirmed coronavirus cases had reached at 131, 170. 1 more death was also reported. Thus the death toll reached at 230.

231 more patients have fully recovered from the infection on Sunday in Qatar. Thus the total recoveries mounted to 128,099.

Active cases have now touched 2,841, out of which 377 are critical under intensive care.