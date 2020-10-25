Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee dies at 78

The chairman of Samsung Group Lee Kun-hee has died on Sunday. He was aged 78. He died with his family by his side, including his son, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee.

Lee, was bedridden since May 2014 after he suffered a heart attack. His son Lee Jae-yong currently runs the conglomerate.

Also Read: “Our army will not let anyone take even an inch of our land”

“Chairman Lee was a true visionary who transformed Samsung into the world-leading innovator and industrial powerhouse from a local business. His 1993 declaration of ‘New Management’ was the motivating driver of the company’s vision to deliver the best technology to help advance global society,” Samsung said in a statement.

Lee helped his father Lee Byung-chull grow his noodle trading business into a a multinational company. Samsung is South Korea’s largest conglomerate with a massive global footprint and outreach.