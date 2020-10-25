UAE’s Etisalat recognised as the world’s fastest mobile network…

Ookla, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data and analysis recognised Etisalat as the fastest mobile network operator worldwide in 2020 providing its subscribers with the fastest mobile speeds from anywhere in the world.

The Speedtest Awards for top network providers are determined using a ‘Speed Score’ that incorporates a measure of each provider’s network speeds to rank network speed performance. With a download speed of 115.89 Mbps and an overall ranking in the ‘Speed Score’ at 98.78 Mbps, Etisalat is the only operator globally to rank higher than 90 as per Ookla Speedtest data.

CEO and co-founder of Ookla said, “Today, I am honoured to recognise Etisalat UAE with the fastest mobile network in the world. This is a truly momentous accolade and one that Etisalat absolutely deserves. Etisalat is at the top of the world in terms of network speed and is officially the world’s fastest mobile network. In addition to being awarded as the fastest mobile operator, Etisalat is also recognised with the fastest fixed broadband network in the GCC and Arabian region. This is a truly historic and proud moment for the country and Etisalat”.