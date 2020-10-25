Underground Greenfield Highway will be constructed under Bharatmala Pariyojna

A Greenfield Highway will be constructed under the Bharatmala Pariyojna. The highway will be constructed to decrease the traffic rush between Delhi and Mumbai. The Highway will be constructed in Rajasthan.

The proposed highway is part of Bharatmala project and will connect several towns like Gurgaon, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi,Kota, Jaora, Ratlam etc.

Also Read: 708 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait

The highway will be developed as an underground passageway passing through the Mukundra Hill Tiger Reserve. The Greenfield highway will be a 59.6 km long tunnel passing through the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan.

A tunnel will be constructed under 8 lanes from Bhenda Hera village to Moondiya village Section of NH-148N (Total length 59.625 Km) passing through Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve and its Eco-Sensitive Zone involving 26.6354 hectare land. The start and end faces of the tunnel shall be minimum 500m away from boundary of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve as per condition imposed by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).