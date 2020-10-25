US Vice President’s top aide tests positive for coronavirus

A top aide of US Vice President has been tested positive for Covid-19. Marc Short, the chief of staff of US Vice President Mike Pence has been tested coronavirus positive.

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence were tested negative for coronavirus infection. Devin O’Malley, the spokesman of Pence has confirmed this.

Mike Pence is considered a “close contact” under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Pence will maintain his schedule in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.