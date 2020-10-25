“We’re not kids to be ‘misguided’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s reply to RSS chief

The president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi has came down heavily against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagawat. The AIMIM leader has said that Muslims were not small kids to be misguided. Owaisi said this as a reply to RSS chief’s remark that “Muslim brothers” have been misguided about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“We’re not kids to be ‘misguided’. BJP didn’t mince words about what CAA+NRC were meant to do. If it’s not about Muslims, just remove all references to religion from the law,” Owaisi tweeted.

“Know this: we’ll protest again & again till there are laws that require us to prove our Indianness,” Owaisi added.

“We’ll protest against any law with religion as basis of citizenship. I also want to tell Congress, RJD and their clones: your silence during the agitation is not forgotten. While BJP leaders were calling people of Seemanchal ‘ghuspethiye’, RJD-INC didn’t open their mouths once,” Owaisi tweeted.

Earlier Mohan Bhagawat has said that CAA does not oppose any particular religious community. He also accused that some had misled our Muslims by propagating a false notion that it was aimed at restricting the Muslim population. Using CAA, opportunists unleashed organized violence in the name of protests.