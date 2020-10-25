Zonal Secretary of ISKCON Jasomatinandan Das Ji passes away

The Zonal Secretary of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Gujarat and president of the ISKCON temple in Ahmedabad, Shri Jashomatinandan Das Ji has passed away. He was aged 72. He was tested sportive for Covid-19 and was under treatment.

Jashomatinandan Dasji is known for building ISKCON temples in Ahmedabad, Kathwada and several other places in Gujarat. He had initiated and completed construction of 40 temples and centers of ISCKON.

He had translated ISKCON Bhagavad Geeta and other religious books in Gujarati language. He was born in and completed his Masters studies in Structural engineering in the USA. He came into contact with ISKCON founder AC Bhaktivedanta swami. He was a direct disciple of Bhaktivedant Swami, on whose direction he returned to Gujarat and started preaching here.