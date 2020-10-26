Airline announces direct flight to Dubai with lowest fare

A airline has announced direct flights to Dubai with lowest fare. Arkia, the second-largest airline in Israel has announced direct flight service to Dubai. The direct flights to Dubai will begin from January 3,2021.

Arkia will operate in the Tel Aviv-Dubai route daily from January 3. Arkia will use Embraer 195s for the operation. The flight will cover the distance between Tel Aviv to Dubai in three to four hours. The ticket price has been fixed at $149 (approx. Dh547) for one-way .

Also Read: Earthquake hits

Last week, Etihad Airways launched the first commercial flight from the UAE to Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport. Etihad Airways has thus become the first Gulf-based carrier to operate a commercial passenger flight to and from Israel. On August 31, Israeli national carrier El Al announced the launch of the first cargo flights from Tel Aviv to Dubai.

UAE and Israel has agreed to enable 28 weekly direct flights between their airports. UAE and Israel has signed the historic peace accord in September 15.