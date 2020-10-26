‘Anti-democratic’: Opposition MP accuses Modi government is targeting NGOs like Missionaries of Charity

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy has came down heavily against the union government over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill 2020. He said that the union government has made this bill to curb the NGOs and social welfare organisations. Roy said that bill may hit NGOs and social welfare organisations like Missionaries of Charity in India. The TMC lawmaker said this in an interview given to News-18.

“It is actually a matter of concern because the BJP-led government is targeting only those NGOs which oppose their policies. I opposed this bill as I felt it is anti-democratic. I will continue to raise this issue till amendments were not made in it,”Saugata Roy said.

Also Read: Kolkata Knight Riders face Kings XI Punjab

“We all know the kind of excellent social work the Missionaries of Charity is involved in. It was set up by Nobel Peace Prize winner Mother Teresa. If things continue like this then one day the government will also create problems for Missionaries of Charity as they also receive foreign funds. The government is running like an autocrat and this can’t be tolerated as they want to control the funds that NGO receives”, he added.

“As per the Bill, if any organisation receives foreign contributions, it cannot transfer that contribution to any other organisation. I think this will be a major blow to NGOs working collaboratively on various projects. This may also put foreign funding agencies or foreign grant-making organisations registered under FCRA in difficulty”, added Roy.