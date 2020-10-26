“Breaking News” ; China To Levy Permit on US Arms Suppliers !!!

China will levy boycotts on U.S. entities experiencing Washington’s arms deals to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesman said. Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense, and Raytheon will be approved, the spokesman Zhao Lijian told. He did not say what those sanctions would entail. The U.S. State Department has endorsed the conceivable sale of three weapons systems to Taiwan, including sensors, missiles, and artillery that could have a total value of $1.8 billion, the Pentagon said last week. China firmly denounces the sale of arms to Taiwan, said Zhao. Beijing regards Taiwan as a contrary province it has promised to bring under control, by force if required.



“To safeguard our national interests, China decided to take necessary measures and levy sanctions on U.S. companies such as Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defence, and Raytheon, and those individuals and companies who behaved badly in the process of the arms sales,” he said. China has approved U.S. companies in the past, including Lockheed Martin, for selling weapons to Taiwan, though it is indefinite what form they have taken. The United States, like most countries, has no official diplomatic links with Taiwan, but Washington is attached by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

An emailed statement that the company’s partnership with China’s aviation community had long-term benefits and that Boeing remained committed to it. Lockheed Martin and Raytheon did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment, A spokesman for Boeing said. The Trump administration has ramped up backing for Taiwan through arms sales and visits by senior U.S officials, adding to tensions in relations between Beijing and Washington, already tired by disagreements over the South China Sea, Hong Kong, human rights, and trade.