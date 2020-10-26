“Breaking News” ; Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In J&K’s Pulwama.

Srinagar; An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, the army said. The security forces have embarked on a joint operation at Noorpora in the district”s Awantipora area based on inputs provided by police, it said.

“Operation Noorpura, Awantipura, Pulwama. The joint operation was undertaken based on @JmuKmrPolice inputs today evening. Cordon was applied and reference was established. Firefight occurred. Joint Operation in progress,” the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted. No casualties have been reported so far in the operation.