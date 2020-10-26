Burnt Body Of A 23-Year-Old Man Found Inside Wine Shop’s Freezer !!!

Jaipur: Police in Rajasthan’s Alwar recovered the badly burnt body of a 23-year-old man from the deep freezer of a wine shop. The dead man, recognized as Kamal Kishor of Kumpur village, was a salesman at the wine shop. His family has blamed the shop owners Subhash Chand and Rakesh Yadav for not giving his salary and murdering him.

The family members claimed that around 4 pm on Saturday, Chand, and Yadav visited their house and left with Kishor. He did not return home that night. The next day, some locals smeared a fire behind the wine shop. A container of the shop had caught fire. They immediately informed the police. After the flames were extinguished, Kishor’s charred body was found in a deep freezer kept inside the container.

“The deep freezer inside the container was for storing liquor. One of the owners has been down with dengue for the last few days and is undergoing treatment. The preliminary investigation doesn’t indicate murder. However, we are yet to arrive at any conclusion,” the report quoted Bhiwadi superintendent of police Ram Moorty Joshi as saying. Further probes into the case are underway, the SP added.