Congress will have a landslide victory in Panchayat election: Claims Congress president

State Congress chief has claimed that the party will have a landslide victory in the local self government election. Govind Singh Dotasra, the Rajasthan chief of ruling Congress party has claimed this.

“It is clear from this that the Congress government is doing a good job in Rajasthan. The government or the Congress has not decided to contest the election without the party symbol. We want to fight on the party symbol”, said Dostara.

Dostara also said that 70 to 80 per cent of people’s representatives elected in the recent panchayat elections believe in the Congress ideology. The state Congress chief also said that the people of the state are happy with the good governance provided by the Congress. So, they will make the party win in the upcoming elections with a huge majority.

The elections for Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad election will be held eld in four phases next month.