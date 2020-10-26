DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 302 recoveries in Bahrain

Oct 26, 2020, 09:45 am IST

The Ministry of health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. The ministry has reported 280 new coronavirus cases along with 302 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include , 67 expatriate workers, 198 contacts of active cases, and 15 travel related.

The total coronavirus cases in Bahrain has reached at 80,255. The overall recoveries stood at 76,776. The death toll is firm at 312.

There are currently 27 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 67 cases receiving treatment. 3,138 cases are stable out of a total of 3,167 active cases.

9607 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in Bahrain on October 25. The total tests had reached at 168,8454.

