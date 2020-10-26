Covid-19 Updates: 302 recoveries in Bahrain

The Ministry of health in Bahrain has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. The ministry has reported 280 new coronavirus cases along with 302 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include , 67 expatriate workers, 198 contacts of active cases, and 15 travel related.

The total coronavirus cases in Bahrain has reached at 80,255. The overall recoveries stood at 76,776. The death toll is firm at 312.

Out of 9607 COVID-19 tests carried out on 25 October 2020, 280 new cases have been detected among 67 expatriate workers, 198 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 15 are travel related. There were 302 recoveries from #COVID19, increasing total recoveries to 76776

There are currently 27 Covid-19 cases in a critical condition, and 67 cases receiving treatment. 3,138 cases are stable out of a total of 3,167 active cases.

There are currently 29 #COVID19 cases in a critical condition, and 67 cases receiving treatment. 3138 cases are stable out of a total of 3167 active cases

9607 new Covid-19 tests were carried out in Bahrain on October 25. The total tests had reached at 168,8454.