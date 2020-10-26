Covid-19 Updates: Health minister tests positive for Covid-19

Another prominent personality had tested coronavirus positive in India. Alexander Laloo Hek , the state Health Minister in Meghalaya has tested positive for Covid-19. The Director of Health Services in Meghalaya has confirmed this.

Hek had recently visited New Delhi. He was tested positive for coronavirus, after a week of he returning from New Delhi. He was tested negative in the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT), which was done on the arrival of Hek from New Delhi. But after eight days of undergoing home isolation, Hek tested positive in the CBNAAT test .

He is presently in self-isolation at his guest house. Hek is asymptomatic, and will have to undergo another 10 days of isolation.

Till now, 8,914 coronavirus cases were reported in the state. In this 1,605 are active, 7,228 are recovered and 81 dead.