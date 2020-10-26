Earthquake hits

National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed of a earthquake. The moderate earthquake has shook Palghar in Maharashtra. The earthquake measured 3.2 on the Richter scale occurred at 6.49 pm on Sunday. There is no reports of any damage or causality.

Palghar’s Dahanu area has been experiencing low-intensity earthquakes since November 2018, with most of them centred around Dundalwadi village. Earlier in September, eight low-intensity earthquakes in the range of 2.2 to 3.6 magnitude were recorded in Palghar district.