Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hits

A moderate earthquake has jolted Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. The earthquake measured 3.6 on the Richter scale. The earthquake hit Shimla on Monday at 1.20 pm.

The epicentre of the earthquake was yet not known. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Also Read: State government announces date re-opening of schools

Meanwhile, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Himachal’s Bilaspur on Saturday morning at 10.34 am and its epicentre was at a depth of 7 km. Another quake measuring 2.7 in magnitude rocked Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Friday .