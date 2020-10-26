DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Earthquake of 3.9 hits

Oct 26, 2020, 07:21 am IST

National Center for Seismology (NCS)  has informed that a  earthquake has hit. The earthquake of magnitude 3.9 recorded in the Richter Scale has shook Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Sunday night.

As per NCS, the earthquake  stroke at 11:42 PM. The  epicentre of the earthquake was 380 km east-northeast (ENE) of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. The earthquake has felt  at a  depth of 10 km from the surface.

No reports of causality or damage to property were reported.

