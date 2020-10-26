Earthquake of 3.9 hits

National Center for Seismology (NCS) has informed that a earthquake has hit. The earthquake of magnitude 3.9 recorded in the Richter Scale has shook Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand on Sunday night.

As per NCS, the earthquake stroke at 11:42 PM. The epicentre of the earthquake was 380 km east-northeast (ENE) of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. The earthquake has felt at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

No reports of causality or damage to property were reported.