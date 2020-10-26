High court remarked that the Up govt is abusing the prevention of cow slaughter law

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court has ruled that the prevention of cow slaughter law is being misused in UP. Innocent people are arrested for seizing beef. Dry cows roam the road. The Allahabad High Court also observed that street cows were destroying crops. Any meat seized from a person is confirmed to be beef without even being tested. In most cases, seized meat is not subjected to forensic examination. Cows roaming the streets lead to major traffic jams and accidents.

Justice Siddhartha observed while considering the bail application of Rahmuddin, who was arrested on charges of slaughter and trade in meat. He was not included in the FIR but has been in jail for a month. It is unknown at this time that what happened to the cows which have caught from the accuses. The reality is that the cowsheds are not ready to take over the non-milking cows. Such cows roam the streets and destroy farms. The court said the government should take effective action to address this