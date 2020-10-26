In a blow to the Pinarayi government; Left supported MLA’S name surfaces in Kerala Gold smuggling case

A report submitted by the Customs Department to the Centre, probing the gold smuggling case has named Left supported MLA, Karat Razak in the case, who has denied the charges. Razak’s name surfaced after Soumya, wife of prime accused Sandip Nair, revealed his alleged role in the gold smuggling case and Razak’s links with the gold smuggling gang. Razak said he had never ever seen any of the accused and had no clue of the things happening.

“If the ongoing probe goes correctly, I will never even be called by any probe agency, but if there is going to be a conspiracy, then maybe I will be called. Ever since I changed my political affiliations, I have been besieged with all sorts of canards. I categorically deny having ever seen or met any of these people,” said Razak. Razak shifted his loyalties from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) towards the Left and he won the Koduvally Assembly seat in Kozhikode district in the 2016 Assembly polls by a margin of 573 votes by defeating the IUML candidate. “I have no gold smuggling business at all and have no knowledge of these names, whom I have heard only through the media,” added Razak.