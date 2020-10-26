In a First ,Gujarat High Court Began Live-Streaming Of Proceedings Of The Court On “Youtube” !!!

New Delhi: Keeping in sense the coronavirus pandemic and following lockdown, the Gujarat High Court on Monday started the live-streaming of proceedings of the court on widespread video-sharing platform YouTube.

“All Benches of the High Court of Gujarat are working through video-conferencing throughout the continuing COVID-19 pandemic emergency from March 24. Apart from all advocates of the parties of both sides, the parties, victims, corpus, etc also, as and when their presence is demanded during the time of the hearing, are taken in the video hearing for exchange or viewing the proceedings,” the court said. The link to watch the proceedings will be available on the YouTube channel of the Gujarat High Court. The link to live stream the proceedings will be revised every evening.

Notably, this is a first time initiative by a High Court in the country. In the press release, the High Court directed to the Supreme Court’s judgment that the public should be entitled to view hearings through video conferencing. The court in a press release stated that the setup is purely on experimental grounds and its continuity will be determined based on the result of the trial. It is considered that the endeavor will bring in more clarity in court proceedings, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.