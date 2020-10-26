“Like the decisions on Ram Mandir and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when there would be war with Pakistan and China,”: BJP leader

BJP leader has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when the country would be at war with Pakistan and China. The state president of BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Swatantra Dev Singh has said this. Singh said this while was speaking at an event at the residenc e of BJP MLA Sanjay Yadav.

“Like the decisions on Ram Mandir and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided when there would be war with Pakistan and China. The date has been decided,” he is heard saying in Hindi in a a video clip on social media.

Later Singh has clarified his stand. : “I just addressed the workers and I did not say anything on the lines as is reportedly being circulated. I would have to look into the context first”, said Singh to Indian Express.