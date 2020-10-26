Moderate earthquake strikes

The National Centre of Seismology (NCS) informed that a moderate earthquake was felt in northeast India. As per NCS, a moderate earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on Richter Scale has hit Manipur.

There were no immediate reports of causality or damage to property due to the earthquake.

The earthquake shook Churachandpur in Manipur on Sunday. The quake was recorded at 8.44 pm. The epicentre of the quake was 19km WSW of Bishnupur. The depth of the quake was 27 km.

Meanwhile, a moderate earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale hit eastern Sikkim at 12.6 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The earthquake was at a depth of 5 km.

Northeastern states, specially Mizoram, frequently witness mild to moderate earthquakes. Seismologists consider the mountainous northeastern region as the sixth most earthquake-prone belt in the world.