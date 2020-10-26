‘Muslims & Pets Not Allowed’ ; ‘Home-Rental’ Ad Sparks Violence !!!

Mumbai: In a purported case of Islamophobia, a Facebook user listed a 3 BHK flat located in Mumbai on a FB page with a requirement that the renter should not be a Muslim or own pets. Mumbai resident Unmesh Patil shared these terms and conditions on the Facebook page of Flats Without Brokers in Mumbai, along with images of the flats. The post has gone viral on social media, starting anger with cybercitizens anointing the post as an example of ‘apartheid’.

Muslims and Pets not allowed. This is one of the most posh addresses in Mumbai, Bandra. This is 20th century India. Remind me we are not a communal nation, tell me this is not apartheid ? pic.twitter.com/OFxGNDzTMq — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) October 24, 2020

Journalist Rana Ayyub shared the controversial ad on Twitter and wrote, ”Muslims and Pets not allowed. This is one of the most-posh addresses in Mumbai, Bandra. This is 20th century India. Remind me we are not a communal nation, tell me this is not apartheid?”

She described her own experience of house-hunting in Mumbai and said, “I have been house hunting in Bandra the last three months. My name ‘Rana’ does not come across as a Muslim name for many owners. It is only when they read that my surname is ‘Shaikh,’ I get a call from my broker on behalf of the owner with the most obnoxious excuse”.The post also noticed the attention of Pakistan President Dr. Arif Alvi, who criticized the ad and said that only a decadent society, motivated by the extremist and offensive philosophy of BJP Hindutva and RSS can allow this to happen.

Officially sanctioned prejudice in the 21st century. Only a decadent society, encouraged by the extremist, abhorrent philosophy of BJP/Hindutva/RSS can allow this to happen. https://t.co/d8ilXfYD7L — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 25, 2020

Many people attacked the regressive and hateful post, grieving the state of affairs in the country. However, some also defended the owner saying that it is his private property and he has all the right to choose who he wants to rent his flat out.