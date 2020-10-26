NIA arrested key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case from Dubai

NEW DELHI: NIA arrested Rabins K. Hameed, a key absconder in the Kerala gold smuggling case, said the agency. Hameed, 42, a resident of Muvattupuzha in Kerala’s Ernakulam district was held by the NIA following his arrival at Kochi International Airport from Dubai. The case pertains to the seizure of 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore on July 5 this year at Air Cargo of Trivandrum International Airport by Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Cochin, from the diplomatic baggage.

Investigations in the case revealed that Hameed, while being in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India had conspired with the arrested accused Ramees K. T., Jalal A. M., and others, besides arranging funds and purchasing gold at Dubai for smuggling to India through the diplomatic baggage. The NIA special court at Ernakulam had issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest against Hameed who is also learned to have arranged for the concealment of gold in electronics or electrical equipment and household items in the UAE for smuggling the contraband to Thiruvananthapuram through diplomatic baggage. Hameed will be produced before the special court tomorrow and the NIA will seek his custody..