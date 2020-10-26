Reduced syllabus for Class 12 released

The reduced syllabus for Class 12 has been released. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the syllabus. New syllabus has been released for the Science, Arts and Commerce stream.

The Board has decided to reduce the syllabus by 40% . Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 12 exams in the month of March 2021.

Also Read: State government will introduce bill against farm laws passed by union government

The syllabus is released in a pdf format at the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students can visit the official website and download the new Rajasthan Board Class 12 syllabus 2020-21.