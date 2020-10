Customs has seized smuggled gold from a passenger arrived from Dubai at airport. The Customs officials has seized gold from a passenger arrived from Dubai at Jaipur International Airport.

Two gold biscuits weighing around 1.225 kilogram was seized. One gold biscuit weighed 900 grams and the other weighed 325 grams. The gold worth 65 lakh rupees.

Since April, customs has unveiled 23 gold smuggling cases.