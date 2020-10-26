State government announces date re-opening of schools: Issues guidelines

The decision on reopening of schools has been announced. The state government has announced the date of reopening of schools. The state government has also released guidelines to be followed by educational institutions.

The Uttarakhand government has announced the decision. As per the new decision, the senior secondary schools in the state will reopen from November 2. There are a total of 3,791 senior secondary schools in the state.

Students studying in the Class 10 and Class 12 will only be allowed to attend classes. For this a written permission from parents is mandatory.

“The government has taken into account all aspects of COVID-19 precautions in the SOP issued for opening the school. From November 2, classes for 10th and 12th standards will start, but the students will be allowed to enter the schools only after written permission from parents,” Arvind Pandey, Education Minister, said.