‘There should be a public debate on Uniform Civil Cod’: RSS leader

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has demanded a public debate on Uniform Civil Code. The joint general secretary of RSS, Dattatreya Hosabale has raised this demand. He raised this demand while a lecture on the foundation day of the RSS organised by India Foundation.

“It is for the government to decide whether it is a good time or not to to bring a Bill to introduce UCC. We have to educate people about it. People did not know what Article 370 or Article 35A were. Educating people is important”, said Dattatreya Hosabale.

” A “proper public debate” helps clear perceptions and cited the example of how the Citizenship Amendment Act that “was not against any section” was misconstrued. “…Unfortunately people raised their voices against that. It is not taking away anyone’s right. It is for those who are persecuted,” he said.

The RSS leader said that UCC is defined in the Constitution under the Directive Principles of State Policy, no time frame has been mentioned for its implementation.