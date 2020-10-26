UAE announced private sector holiday for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

The UAE government has announced the holidays for private sector employees for Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced the holiday.

As per the announcement, October 29 , Thursday will be a official paid holiday for all working in private sector in the country. Thus employees will get a 3-day long weekend.

Earlier in last week the holiday for public sector employees were announced. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources had announced the holiday. For public sector employees, October 29 will be a holiday. Thus they will also get 3-day long weekend.