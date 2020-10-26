‘Unethical’: CPM criticizes Governor for sharing photos of ailing CPM leader

CPM has came with severe criticism against Governor for sharing a photo with ailing CPM leader. The West Bengal unit of CPM has raised severe criticism against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar for sharing photos of former Chief Minister and veteran CPM leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya on social media.

Earlier West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has visited the ailing leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya t his home in Kolkata. Governor has shared the photos on his Twitter handle. In the photos, the former CM l Bhattacharjee who is unwell for long can be seen lying on his bed. This ignited the wrath of CPM.

” While we at @CPIM_WESTBENGAL appreciate Shri @jdhankhar1ji’s (Governor of WB) genuflection of visiting our ex-CM Comrade Buddhadeb Bhattacharya at his residence to inquire after his health we are deeply hurt by the pictures that were taken during your visit & shared by you”, CPM tweeted.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia intercepted explosives-laden drone launched by Houthi rebels

“Com. Bhattacharya is an internationally known and commended politician who has served our State for decades with dedication. His contribution to the development of WB is acknowledged even by his political opponents. He is one of most loved CMs & treasured by his comrades”, the party said in another tweet.

Photographing him when he is most vulnerable and then publishing them on social media has deeply hurt the sentiments of not only @cpimspeak sympathizers spread all across the globe but also general people at large. We would be appreciative if those pictures were taken down. — CPI(M) WEST BENGAL (@CPIM_WESTBENGAL) October 25, 2020

“Photographing him when he is most vulnerable and then publishing them on social media has deeply hurt the sentiments of not only @cpimspeak sympathizers spread all across the globe but also general people at large. We would be appreciative if those pictures were taken down”, CPM said.